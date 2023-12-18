Central World Bangkok Shopping Center Lights Up For Global Festive Joy Today!

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) Central World, the largest lifestyle shopping destination in Bangkok, collaborates with the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and Private sector partnership, reaffirms its status as a global Christmas and New Year landmark with 'centralwOrld Light up the Christmas Tree Celebration 2024.' Witness the lighting of Southeast Asia's largest Christmas tree adorned with LED fireworks and thunderbolts. Enjoy a ten-day celebration featuring Pikachu processions, a year-end music festival with popular artists from Dec 21-30, culminating in Thailand's global New Year countdown at the 'Times Square of Asia' on Dec 31, 2023.

Central World promises a joyous celebration, featuring Southeast Asia's largest Christmas tree and an adorable Pikachu procession. The event aims to boost the year-end economy and tourism, solidifying Central World's status as a global Festive & Lifestyle Destination. Anticipating over 10 million visitors, this festive spectacle is a must-visit for a worldwide audience.

Highlighting of Central World, The World's Best Festive Destination, witness the lighting of Southeast Asia's largest Christmas tree with firework ornaments. Enjoy special performances by 30 Pikachu characters from Japan, a surprise show by PP Krit, and the sensational new boy band named BUS: Because of you I shine.

Capture the moment! meet the adorable 15-meter Pikachu and explore the 'centralwOrld the Great Celebration 2024.' Don't miss 'Xmas Munchie Marche' with top restaurants gathering at seven zones for joyous year-end moments at Square A, Central World, from November 27, 2023, to January 2, 2024.

Experience T-POP sensations and school performances from Dec 21-30. Ring in the New Year with the ultimate entertainment at Central World Bangkok Countdown 2024, 'Times Square of Asia,' on December 31, 2023.

Explore many new shops from fashion, lifestyle, and famous restaurant at Central World this December, including first time in Thailand for 'The Cheesecake Factory', best all-day dining & dessert place 'Holiday Pastry', and the most famous burger 'Shake Shack'. For fashion and lifestyle, visitors who love shopping can immerse themselves in selected renowned brands such as Longchamp, Maison Kitsune, Polo Ralph Lauren, H&M, Uniqlo, H&M Home, Lush, Lego, Pop Mart, and many more.

Don't miss Thailand's global New Year countdown event at the 'Times Square of Asia' on Dec 31, 2023. Immerse yourself in the jubilant atmosphere of celebrations at Central World Bangkok Shopping Center Square.

