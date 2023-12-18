DENTALIS Animal Health Awarded With VOHC Seal

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Dentalis Animal Health, dedicated to the development of superior oral health care products for companion animals, proudly announces its first Veterinary Oral Health Council (VOHC) approval. Dentalis' Canine Dental Sticks have been awarded the VOHC seal for tartar reduction.

The Dentalis Canine Dental Stick is designed with the utmost consideration for a canine's oral health and happiness. Boasting excellent data for the reduction of tartar, the product is now proven to be efficacious in multiple clinical studies and is deemed extremely palatable. The Canine Dental Stick has the potential to be best in class.

"We are thrilled to bring the Canine Dental Stick to pet owners who seek the best for their furry companions. Our commitment to innovation and pet well-being is reflected in every aspect of this product,” said President Kevin McDonnell.

DENTALIS reports to have three more oral health care products in its pipeline including a highly palatable feline product.

McDonnell predicted fast growth for DENTALIS.

About DENTALIS

We strive to discover new ways to improve and extend our companion animals' lives through science based oral health innovation.

