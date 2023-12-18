Ambassador Labs’ Inaugural Recognition In The G2 2024 API Management Grid Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambassador Labs , the cloud-native Kubernetes development company, is pleased to announce its first-quarter recognition as a Niche player in the newly released G2 Winter 2024 Grid Report for API Management .
Products are ranked by customer satisfaction (based on user reviews) and market presence (based on market share, seller size, and social impact) and placed into four categories on the Grid®. G2 defines API Management tools as "allowing users to monitor, control, and monetize their application program interfaces (APIs) in a secure development environment.”
“We're pleased to be recognized as a strategic player in the API Management category,” shares CEO Steve Rodda.“We have exciting things to come from a product perspective, and I expect that 2024 will be a year of great momentum ahead. This is just the beginning!”
While this may be the first time that Ambassador Labs has made it into a G2 Grid Report,100% of Ambassador Labs' reviewers rated the software at either 4 or 5 stars. In addition, 100% of reviewers noted that they believe Ambassador Labs is headed in the right direction. Ambassador Labs continues to hold firm with a recommendation rate of over 90% from G2 users.
The upward trajectory doesn't stop there. Earlier this year, Ambassador Lab's flagship product, Edge Stack , received the '2023 Best in Microservices APIs' Award during the API World conference. Edge Stack is the industry's sole Kubernetes-native API Gateway, offering an easy way for developers to secure microservices seamlessly with a comprehensive set of advanced functionalities.
ABOUT AMBASSADOR LABS
Ambassador Labs is more than just a cloud-native application development company. We are a catalyst for change in how enterprises design, deploy, and manage microservices on Kubernetes. The company's flagship offerings - Edge Stack and Telepresence - are revolutionizing Kubernetes workflows to provide a better developer experience and meet developers where they are at. Edge Stack secures traffic management by providing cutting-edge API gateway capabilities. Telepresence bridges the gap between local development realms and remote Kubernetes clusters, simplifying the intricate infrastructure setups. Ambassador Labs drives transformation, ensuring a delightful developer experience with quicker, secure software delivery every step of the way. Founded in 2014, Ambassador Labs is remote-first and backed by top investors, including Insight Partners and Matrix Partners. Learn more at .
Contact
Bailey DeCamillis
Corporate Marketing Manager
...
MENAFN18122023004107003653ID1107619889
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.