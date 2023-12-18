Callus Company Expands Into Indian Market With IIMSTC Partnership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Callus Company Brings Sprint Program to Indian Universities Callus Company Responds to Growing Demand for Internships in Indian Academia

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Callus Company, renowned for its 'Sprint Program ' that connects students with global startup internships, announced a strategic MOU with India's IIMSTC on December 14th to supply this program to Indian universities. IIMSTC, a collaborative body of leading medical and science professionals, offers a range of courses accredited by India's University Grants Commission (UGC), overseeing higher education in the country.Following UGC's recent update to university education guidelines, requiring undergraduates to complete 60-120 hours of internships, Callus Company is poised to offer invaluable internship opportunities through its Sprint Program in partnership with IIMSTC.Ryan Kim, the CEO of Callus Company, shared plans for a substantial pilot program starting in January 2024, targeting IIMSTC-affiliated universities, with the aim of expanding the Sprint Program across India.Callus Company, already a trusted provider of the Sprint Program to educational institutions in many countries such as the USA, Singapore, Vietnam, and Indonesia, recognizes the global educational trend towards practical experiences like internships. Kim emphasized the challenges faced by educators in sourcing quality internship opportunities for students, particularly at the high school level, and expressed Callus Company's commitment to bridging this gap through their service-oriented approach.Utilizing a vast network of over 600 startups worldwide, Callus Company is uniquely positioned to offer students remote internship opportunities, enhancing their educational experience with practical industry exposure.

