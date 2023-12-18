'Nas Daily' Releases His First Video On Sri Lanka Tourism

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Dec 18 (NewsWire) – Popular international vlogger 'Nas Daily' who recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sri Lanka's Tourism Promotion Bureau (SLTPB) has released his first video promoting Sri Lanka tourism.

Minister of Tourism Harin Fernando said that

'Nas Daily' will produce three special videos promoting Sri Lanka Tourism.

WATCH :



