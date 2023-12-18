Pope Allows Blessing Of Same-Sex Couples

(MENAFN- NewsIn)
Rome, December 18 (Indian Express): The Vatican said on Monday in a landmark ruling approved by Pope Francis that Roman Catholic priests can administer blessings to same-sex couples as long as they are not part of regular Church rituals or liturgies.
A document from the Vatican's doctrinal office said such blessings would not legitimise irregular situations but be a sign that God welcomes all.
It said priests should decide on a case-by-case basis and“should not prevent or prohibit the Church's closeness to people in every situation in which they might seek God's help through a simple blessing”.
The pope hinted that an official change was in the works in October in response to questions put forward by five conservative cardinals at the start of a synod of bishops at the Vatican.
While the response in October was more nuanced, Monday's eight-page document, whose subtitle is“On the Pastoral Meaning of Blessings”, spelled out specific situations. An 11-page section was titled“Blessings of Couples in Irregular Situations and of Couples of the Same sex”.
The Church teaches that same-sex attraction is not sinful but homosexual acts are. Since his election in 2013, Francis has tried to make the 1.3 billion-member Church more welcoming to LGBT people without changing moral doctrine on same-sex activity.
