Four Palestinians Killed During An Israeli Army Raid Of Faraa Refugee Camp In The Jordan Valley

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Tubas /PNN/

Four Palestinians were killed today by Israeli army gunfire in Faraa refugee camp, south of the city of Tubas in the northern Jordan Valley, according to the Ministry of Health.

It named the four as Rashed Habib al-Aydi, 17, shot in the chest, Mohammad Samir Milhem, 17, and his brother, Hikmat, 24, and Yazan Khatib, 20. The three were shot in the head.

Soldiers raided the camp provoking confrontations with the residents, said sources, during which the soldiers opened live fire at the youths.