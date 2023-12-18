Ministry Of Health Reports 19,453 Fatalities And 52,286 Injuries Amid Israeli Aggression

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) GAZA /PNN/

Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza has reported an increase in the number of casualties due to the Israeli aggression. The reported figures indicate 19,453 fatalities and 52,286 injuries.



Dozens of civilians were massacred today in a series of Israeli aerial and artillery strikes across the Gaza Strip, as the Israeli genocide campaign on the enclave completes 73 days in a row. The Israeli strikes also resulted in massive destruction to public and private properties.

In Gaza City, medical sources reported numerous fatalities and injuries among Palestinian civilians following an Israeli artillery shelling in the vicinity of Sahaba Street in the Daraj neighborhood.

Israeli artillery and warplanes also bombarded the Shujaiya neighborhood of Gaza City, the sources said. In addition, invading Israeli tanks fired teargas and smoke bombs intensively in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of the city.

Israeli warplanes and tanks also targeted several hospitals in Gaza City and the northern regions of Gaza, leading to the tragic murder of hundreds of patients undergoing treatment in those medical facilities.

The Ministry of Health reported that the Israeli occupation forces demolished the surgical department of the Al-Shifa Medical Complex, the largest hospital in Gaza. The attack resulted in the murder of approximately twenty displaced individuals, along with the remaining wounded and patients. The Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip has also been destroyed after an eight-day Israeli military siege.

Additionally, several individuals were killed, and others were wounded when Israeli warplanes targeted a house in the Al-Amal neighborhood, west of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

Several weeks ago, the Israeli occupation forces had destroyed the Indonesian Hospital after a brief blockade, along with the Eye and Children's Hospital west of Gaza City.

Health officials confirmed that following the destruction of hospitals in northern Gaza, a health clinic was opened in Jabalia to receive martyrs and save the lives of the wounded. Hundreds of casualties continue to arrive at this sole clinic in northern Gaza.

The Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, from the land, air, and sea, has been going on for 73 days, resulting in the tragic loss of more than 19,000 lives and the injury of more than 52,000 others. The majority of the victims are innocent civilians, including nearly 8,000 children.