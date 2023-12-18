Cryptonewsbreaks Upstream Invites Australia-Based Issuers To Dual List

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) A recent blog written by Fernanda De La Torre highlights Upstream, the next-generation exchange and retail securities trading app, and invites Australia-based issuers seeking to expand reach to a global audience to dual list. Upstream provides dual listing capabilities to Australian issuers on all the major exchanges including ASX (Australian Securities Exchange), NSX (National Stock Exchange of Australia) and more. In addition, as part of MERJ, an overseas national securities exchange, qualified issuers may fast-track listing on Upstream. The piece covers a number of reasons why dual listing is encouraged, including Upstream's ability to offer ASX, NSX and other issuers a complementary market that aligns with their interests. De La Torre further explains,“The benefits and methodologies of Upstream dual listings may directly increase Australian issuers' global shareholder base, market capitalization and liquidity while giving global investors the opportunity to access and invest in interesting Australian companies.”

To view the full blog, visit



About Upstream

Upstream, a MERJ Exchange market ( ), is a global securities trading app. Powered by a proprietary, transparency first, matching engine, Upstream allows investors outside of the U.S. to trade securities using just an app. For more information, please visit

.

About CryptoCurrencyWire

CryptoCurrencyWire

(“CCW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on blockchain and the cryptocurrency sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CCW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from CryptoCurrencyWire, text“CRYPTO” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CryptoCurrencyWire website applicable to all content provided by CCW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CryptoCurrencyWire

New York, NY



212.994.9818 Office

...

CryptoCurrencyWire is powered by

IBN