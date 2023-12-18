Ursula Querette To Head Investor Relations In The TRATON GROUP

(MENAFN- EQS Group) Munich, December 18, 2023 – Ursula Querette will become Head of the TRATON GROUP's Investor Relations function with effect from January 1, 2024. 52-year-old Querette has a degree in business administration. Before joining TRATON, she was responsible for capital markets communication at TeamViewer, an MDAX-listed software company with global operations. Prior to this, she was Head of the Investor Relations and Treasury departments at Scout24, a digital company that is also a member of the MDAX. In her new function, she will be reporting to Dr. Michael Jackstein, the TRATON GROUP's Chief Financial Officer and Chief Human Resources Officer.

Dr. Michael Jackstein, CFO and CHRO of the TRATON GROUP: “Ursula Querette has a wealth of contacts in the financial world and over 25 years of experience in all things finance, capital markets, and investor relations. She will be a valuable addition to the TRATON GROUP.

What makes our new Head of Investor Relations stand out even more is the variety of perspectives she will bring to the table. Thanks to her wide-ranging career so far, she not only knows companies' point of view, but is also familiar with how banks and consulting firms see things. She also has in-depth knowledge of how to manage and motivate employees. I am really looking forward to us working together.”

In her role as the TRATON GROUP's Head of Investor Relations, Ursula Querette will be taking over from Lars Korinth, who left the Company to join Volkswagen AG.

