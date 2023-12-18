EQS-News: Rigsave S.p.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

RIGSAVE S.P.A. successfully launched on the Scale Segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

RIGSAVE S.P.A. successfully launched on the Scale Segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange



Listing on the Scale Segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on 18 December 2023

Company active in the financial services and asset management industry The company aims to leverage the inclusion of its stocks in the Scale Segment to enhance visibility for investors and attract experienced executives. The listing is part of the company's internationalization efforts.

RIGSAVE S.P.A. (ISIN: IT0005526295

| WKN: A3D8N4

| Symbol: H68) has successfully started trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Trading takes place on the Scale Segment of the Frankfurt stock exchange. This makes the company the first Italian company to be listed on the Scale Segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The opening price was EUR 18.00. This results in a market capitalisation of EUR 46.673.712 at the start of trading. More than 28% of the shares are in free float. The listing of RIGSAVE S.P.A. was accompanied by mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG as applying Capital Markets Partner.

Salvatore Gervasi, Executive Director of RIGSAVE S.P.A., is delighted that the company's shares can now be traded by everyone thanks the listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: "The success of our model and complementary financial ecosystem is well-established in Italy. With this listing, we aim to bring our scalable boutique financial model across Europe, catering to families who feel neglected by their financial intermediaries and are offered inadequate, expensive, and opaque financial products and services. The debut on the Frankfurt market is not our endpoint, although it is a fundamental and desired goal. Instead, it marks the beginning of a new phase for the entire RIGSAVE group, focusing on the application of new technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, to investment management. This phase will enable us to facilitate access to high-quality investment products and services for all our European clients."

In the past financial years the company increase its Net Equity from € 17.767.489 in December 2021 to 33.306.827 ending 31 December 2022 with an yoy increase of 87,45%.

The company aims to leverage the inclusion of its stocks in the Scale Segment to enhance visibility for investors and attract experienced executives. The listing is part of the company's internationalization efforts. With the increased transparency in the Scale Segment, the listing is expected to strengthen investor confidence in the stock price.

About RIGSAVE S.P.A.

Rigsave S.p.A. is the parent company of Rigsave group. Through its subsidiaries Rigsave Holding Ld, Rigsave Capital Ltd, and Rigsave Tech S.r.l., the group is active in traditional and innovative financial services market. It offers investment services to both, retail and institutional customers. Rigsave group is located in Italy, Malta and Luxembourg. It operates, through the passporting of Assets and Fund management license, in France, Portugal, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Italy and Spain.



Investors and Media Salvatore Gervasi Executive Director ... Office: 0039 0303756520 Mobile: 0039 3920223566



This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption from registration. The securities described in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act and are not being offered for sale.



