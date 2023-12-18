EQS-News: SMA Solar Technology AG / Key word(s): Statement

SMA responds to inaccurate and misleading report by NINGI Research

2023 – With this statement published today, SMA Solar Technology AG (SMA/ISIN: DE000A0DJ6J9/FWB: S92) comments on a report issued by NINGI Research (“Ningi”). The report contains a number of inaccurate allegations about SMA's reporting practices. Ningi's assertions completely lack merit and are misleading to the public and in particular investors and analysts. As a short seller, Ningi stands to profit from a decline in SMA's stock price. SMA reports its financial figures in accordance with international reporting standards (IFRS) and adheres to the highest standards of corporate governance.

About SMA As a leading global specialist in photovoltaic and storage system technology, the SMA Group is setting the standards today for the decentralized and renewable energy supply of tomorrow. SMA's portfolio contains a wide range of efficient PV and battery inverters, holistic system solutions for PV and battery-storage systems of all power classes, intelligent energy management systems and charging solutions for electric vehicles and power-to-gas applications. Digital energy services as well as extensive services up to and including operation and maintenance services for PV power plants round off SMA's range. SMA inverters with a total output of more than 135 gigawatts have been installed in more than 200

countries worldwide. They help avoid the emission of around 63 million tons of CO2e annually. SMA's multi-award-winning technology is protected by more than 1,600 patents and utility models. Since 2008, the Group's parent company, SMA Solar Technology AG, has been listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (S92) and is listed in the MDAX index and TecDAX index.

