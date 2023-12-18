Pet Expo 'PETEX' To Be Held In Hyderabad From Dec 22-24

(MENAFN- KNN India) Hyderabad, Dec 18 (KNN) The sixth edition of PETEX 2023 is all set to take place in Hyderabad from December 22-24.

India's largest pet expo for dogs, cats, fish and exotic pets will showcase 50 exhibitors, featuring a diverse range of offerings such as pet food, healthcare, fashion, accessories, toys, and boarding services.

The three-day event will serve as a platform for the pet industry, manufacturers, wholesalers, and service providers.

The expo will present innovative products to industry experts and business visitors.



The expo is expected to attract over 30,000 visitors over the course of three days.

