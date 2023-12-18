India's Sugar Output Slips By 11% Yoy To 74.05 Lakh Tonnes: ISMA

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 18 (KNN)

India witnessed an 11 per cent YoY decline in sugar production, amounting to 74.05 lakh tonnes from October 1 to December 15 in the current marketing year, according to Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA).

As per reports, the fall in the production is mainly due to lower output in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

In a statement, ISMA said that the sugar production till December 15 in the current 2023-24 marketing year reached 74.05 lakh tonnes against 82.95 lakh tonnes in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The number of operating factories stood unchanged year-on-year at 497.



"Notably, this year sugar factories in Maharashtra and Karnataka started around 10-15 days late compared to the last year," it said.



In Uttar Pradesh, sugar production has increased to 22.11 lakh tonnes till December 15 of the 2023-24 marketing year compared to 20.26 lakh tonnes in the year-ago period.



However, the sugar output declined in Maharashtra to 24.45 lakh tonnes from 33.02 lakh tonnes. In Karnataka, the production dipped to 16.95 lakh tonnes from 19.20 lah tonnes, the ISMA data showed.

Last week, the industry body had projected that the total sugar production in the 2023-24 marketing year is estimated at 325 lakh tonnes without diversion for ethanol.



The country had an opening stock of 56 lakh tonnes. The demand is projected at 285 lakh tonnes. To boost domestic supply and control prices, the government has not allowed sugar exports in the current marketing year.



(KNN Bureau)