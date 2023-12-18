Traders Of Sweets Demand Uniformity In GST

(MENAFN- KNN India) Kolkata, Dec 18 (KNN) Sweet traders have approached the West Bengal government to intervene in resolving the issue of unequal GST on packaged sweet and namkeen (snacks) products, reported TOI.



The sellers took their appeal for uniform GST to Shashi Panja, state minister for industries, commerce and enterprises, as she unveiled the 6th edition of the World Mithai and Namkeen Convention Expo 2023 on Sunday.

Dhiman Das of K C Das Pvt Ltd and president of Mishti Udyog said,“Usually, 5 per cent GST is levied on consumers. If chocolate is used to make a sweet, the GST goes up to 18 per cent.”

Panja assured the manufacturers that she would take up their demand with the authority concerned.

(KNN Bureau)