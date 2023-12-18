Fort Rajwada, Jaisalmer - The Most Sought After Destination In Rajasthan

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India Fort Rajwada , Jaisalmer has emerged as one of the most sought-after destinations in Rajasthan this winter. The 5-star property is the ideal destination for those seeking a hassle-free getaway, located at the heart of the Golden City of Jaisalmer. The hotel's 100 rooms, four mini-suites and five suites have been designed as an ode to the Rajputana royalty of Rajasthan. Fort Rajwada also offers a range of activities, from camel-back desert safaris, Aromatherapy, Health & Wellness sessions to day trips into the fort and markets of Jaisalmer.



Fort Rajwada, Jaisalmer





Fort Rajwada pays homage to the rich history and heritage of Jaisalmer. Every room of the property features delicate hand-made paintings and murals, crafted by local artisans. Intricately hand-crafter stucco art adorns the walls of Fort Rajwada, while the balconies incorporate 450-year-old stone lattice work.





The cuisine is also a throwback to local traditions and culture - offerings at the hotel are modelled on imperial Rajasthani hospitality, focusing on personalised service. The chefs at the hotel have meticulously recreated forgotten royal recipes for the property's two restaurants - Sonal and Roopal.





Vinay Khosla, Managing Director at Fort Rajwada , exclaimed,“At Fort Rajwada, we pride ourselves not just on the premium accommodation that we offer to visitors but also on the range of activities that one can participate in at. Our guests can indulge in the latest Health and Wellness pursuits at our spa, experience top-notch Aromatherapy courtesy our in-house expert, taste the best in authentic Rajasthani cuisine from our experienced chefs or simply choose to engage in a poolside barbecue. The possibilities are endless at Fort Rajwada!”





There is a plethora of offerings to explore and take part in at Fort Rajwada, for the family, the enthusiastic backpacker and couples. Embark on a camel safari through the Thar Desert, explore the majestic Jaisalmer Fort, or lose yourself in the vibrant tapestry of Jaisalmer's bazaars. Visit the Longewala War Memorial located three hours away and revisit the site of one of the Indian Army's finest triumphs - the Battle of Longewala.





This winter, create unforgettable memories at Fort Rajwada, where the royal warmth of hospitality and the allure of desert adventures await you. Book your winter retreat today and transform this winter into a season of enchantment.







About Fort Rajwada

Established in 1999 with 100 opulent rooms and suites, Fort Rajwada is redefining what a luxury hotel can be. Every room of the property is adorned with delicate hand-made paintings and murals, crafted by local artisans. The hotel has two restaurants, Roopal and Sonal, a poolside barbeque, and two bars, Pattu & Sunset. The Health and Wellness Centre at Fort Rajwada offers a range of activities and therapies, including an in-house aromatherapy expert, to choose from. Fort Rajwada's banquet halls are the ideal setting for a variety of events with a combined capacity to accommodate up to 350 guests.





