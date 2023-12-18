Greenenergybreaks Correlate Energy Corp. (CIPI) Completes Rooftop Solar Project At ATD North Carolina Headquarters

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Correlate Energy (OTCQB: CIPI) , a growth-oriented distributed energy company, has successfully completed the commissioning of a solar project for American Tire Distributors (“ATD”). The project is located at ATD headquarters in Huntersville, North Carolina. Correlate Energy and ATD collaborated on the rooftop solar project, which reflects ATD's commitment to operate in an environmentally responsible way. The announcement noted that, in addition to the environmental benefits, the system is projected to result in substantial cost savings for ATD by reducing the company's reliance on traditional energy sources. Specifically, the company anticipates that during the next two decades, the innovative solar system will reduce CO2 emissions by an estimated 5,463 tons, which is the equivalent of emissions produced by some 12,442,130 miles of car travel. ATD has more than 120 distribution centers nationwide.“We are thrilled to unveil this remarkable project, reflecting our dedication to providing clients with best-in-class sustainability solutions and reducing their carbon footprint,” said Correlate Energy CEO Todd Michaels in the press release.“Completing this project at another nationally recognized headquarters building is a major milestone as this initiative showcases the powerful link between sustainability and profitability.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Correlate Energy Corp.

Correlate Energy is a publicly traded company strategically positioned to capitalize on America's unstoppable trend toward decentralized energy generation. The company employs a three-pronged strategy to create stockholder value from this multitrillion-dollar trend. First, Correlate seeks to finance, develop and profitably sell localized clean-energy solutions and microgrids to industrial, commercial and residential customers. Second, Correlate plans to retain ownership of some of these energy systems and thereby realize ongoing, reliable cash flow. Third, Correlate seeks to acquire proven renewable energy companies in order to exponentially grow earnings per share for investors. Correlate's management and board consist of industry experts who, during their careers, have successfully financed, developed and installed more than $2 billion of clean-energy projects for their clients. For more information about the company, please visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to CIPI are available in the company's newsroom at



About GreenEnergyStocks

GreenEnergyStocks

(“GES”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on companies working to shape the future of the green economy.

GreenEnergyStocks

is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, GES is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, GES brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. GES is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from GreenEnergyStocks, text“Green” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the GreenEnergyStocks website applicable to all content provided by GES, wherever published or re-published:

Disclaimer

GreenEnergyStocks

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

GreenEnergyStocks

is powered by

IBN