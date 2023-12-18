420 With CNW - AG Releases Ballot Explanation For Measure To Legalize Cannabis In South Dakota At The Polls

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Last week, South Dakota's attorney general released a ballot explanation for a prospective initiative that would

legalize adult-use cannabis

in the state and allow dispensaries to serve individuals aged 21 years of age and older. The resolution, which was sponsored by Emmett Reistroffer, would permit anyone aged 21 and older to cultivate, possess, ingest and distribute cannabis or cannabis paraphernalia. Reistroffer is the operations director at Genesis Farms, a medical marijuana company.

Under the measure, adults could also grow no more than 6 marijuana plants, with not more than 12 plants in...

