Greencarnewsbreaks Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Announces Adjournment Of Special Meeting

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) , an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, adjourned its Special Meeting of Stockholders, which convened on Dec. 15, 2023; the meeting is slated to begin today at 9:30 a.m. PT. According to the announcement, the decision to adjourn the meeting was made to provide time to solicit proxies regarding a proposal that had been submitted to stockholders for approval. The company noted that the proposal, Proposal 1, seeks stockholder approval to amend the company's certificate of incorporation to effect

a reverse stock split of MULN's outstanding common stock at an exchange ratio between 1-for-2 to 1-for-100; the specific ratio will be determined by the company's board of directors. The announcement stated that the primary focus of the reverse stock split proposal is to increase the per-share market price of Mullen's common stock in order to comply with NASDAQ's requirement to have a closing bid price of $1 or more per share for a minimum of 20 consecutive trading sessions on or before Jan. 22, 2024, and to maintain its listing on the NASDAQ Capital Market.“During the period of adjournment, the company and its proxy solicitor, Okapi Partners LLC, will continue to solicit votes from the company's stockholders with respect to the

reverse stock split proposal,” the company stated in the press release.“Stockholders can attend the reconvened Special Meeting on Dec. 18, 2023, via the same meeting link as set forth in the Definitive Proxy Statement

filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Nov. 8, 2023.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Mullen Automotive Inc.

Mullen Automotive is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of electric vehicles (“EVs”) that will be manufactured in its two United States-based assembly plants. Mullen's EV development portfolio includes the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover; the Mullen-GO Commercial Urban Delivery EV; the Mullen commercial class 1–3 EVs; and Bollinger Motors, which features both the B1 and B2 electric SUV trucks and class 4–6 commercial offerings. On Sept. 7, 2022, Bollinger Motors became a majority-owned EV truck company of Mullen Automotive, and on Dec. 1, 2022, Mullen closed on the acquisition of all Electric Last Mile Solutions (“ELMS”) assets, including all IP and a 650,000-square-foot plant in Mishawaka, Indiana. To learn more about the company, visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to MULN are available in the company's newsroom at



About GreenCarStocks

GreenCarStocks

(“GCS”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on electric vehicles (“EVs”) and the green energy sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, GCS is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, GCS brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. GCS is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from GreenCarStocks, text“Green” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the GreenCarStocks website applicable to all content provided by GCS, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

GreenCarStocks

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

GreenCarStocks is powered by

IBN