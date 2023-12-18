Investornewsbreaks Blockquarry Corp. (BLQC) Announces Change Of Control, Appointment Of New Interim CEO And CFO

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) BlockQuarry (OTC: BLQC) , a leading Texas-based energy and infrastructure company, today announced a transformative phase in its corporate leadership and strategic direction by agreeing to terms on a change of control that effectively allows for a span of voting control across the executive team. The company also announced the appointment of a pivotal key member of the executive leadership team, Stephen Stenberg, as interim CEO/CFO. Under the new terms, former president and chairman, Alonzo Pierce, has relinquished the president title and extended it to the current COO of BlockQuarry, Lawrence Davis. The move sets the stage to support what the company believes is the next phase of exponential growth, both operationally and financially. Pierce will remain with BlockQuarry as chairman and senior advisor, and shares in the vision of this integration, emphasizing the importance and need for these changes to take place in order to propel the company to greater heights in the bitcoin mining, energy and infrastructure space. Stenberg's multifaceted proficiency, which includes alternative asset management, financial data analysis and software development, aligns seamlessly with the dynamic needs of BlockQuarry.“Stephen's expertise will usher in a transformative phase for BlockQuarry, promising tremendous value, strategic growth and unparalleled innovation,” Davis said of the appointment.

About BlockQuarry Corp.

BlockQuarry stands at the forefront of innovation in the U.S. energy and infrastructure sectors, passionately committed to advancing the implementation of carbon-negative industrial energy on a global scale. Specializing in the provision of green, sustainable and economically viable energy solutions, BlockQuarry caters to industries with substantial power requirements, including data storage hubs, manufacturing and cryptocurrency mining. For more information, visit the company's website at .

