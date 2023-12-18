Investornewsbreaks HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC) Expands Partnership With Global Entertainment Entity

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) HUB Cyber Security (NASDAQ: HUBC) , a developer of confidential computing cybersecurity solutions and services is expanding its collaboration with a top global entertainment company; the expansion reflects the success of the ongoing partnership, the company noted. According to the announcement, the expansion includes the entertainment company integrating HUB Security's cybersecurity services across its global branches in order to fortify digital infrastructure and enhance protection against emerging cybersecurity threats.“We are excited to enhance our partnership with a renowned leader in the entertainment industry,” said HUB Cyber Security CEO Noah Hershcoviz in the press release.“This development is a testament to our previous achievements and also mirrors our joint dedication to pioneering solutions and security. HUB Security is keen to support our distinguished collaborator's ongoing prosperity in a world that's becoming ever more interconnected.”

About HUB Cyber Security Ltd.

HUB Cyber Security was established in 2017 by veterans of the elite intelligence units of the Israeli Defense Forces. The company specializes in unique cybersecurity solutions protecting sensitive commercial and government information. The company debuted an advanced encrypted computing solution aimed at preventing hostile intrusions at the hardware level while introducing a novel set of data-theft prevention solutions. HUB Security operates in more than 30 countries and provides innovative cybersecurity computing appliances, as well as a wide range of cybersecurity services worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit .

