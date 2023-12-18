Investornewsbreaks Plantx Life Inc. (CSE: VEGA) (OTC: PLTXF) (Frankfurt: WNT1) Expands Ecommerce Fulfillment Platform To Add JUST Egg

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) PlantX Life (CSE: VEGA) (OTC: PLTXF) (Frankfurt: WNT1) , the digital face of the plant-based community operating a one-stop shop for plant-based products, today announced the integration of JUST Egg's product line into its expanding ecommerce fulfillment platform. The strategic collaboration signifies a remarkable achievement as, leveraging the seamless services provided by PlantX, JUST Egg's entire product range becomes readily available for online orders and direct-to-consumer fulfillment.“JUST Egg is a game-changing plant-based product. Before its introduction to the market, there was nothing like it,” said PlantX CEO Lorne Rapkin.“At PlantX, JUST Egg stands out as a best-seller across all markets and platforms. It's a featured item on our Venice Beach store menu and a highlight on weekend brunch menus at our food hall. Partnering with such an innovative first mover is beyond exciting for us, and we are grateful to work alongside the JUST Egg team to bring their groundbreaking innovations to doorsteps across America.”

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is a one-stop shop for plant-based products. With its fast-growing category verticals, the company offers customers across North America more than 5,000 products. In addition to offering delivery service for meals and indoor plants, PlantX currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include a juice and coffee company. The company uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers and, most importantly, to provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with the top nutritionists, chefs and brands. The company's digital presence works to eliminate the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier and happier life. For more information, visit the company's website at VegaInvestors .

IBN