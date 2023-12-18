GEMXX Corp. (GEMZ) Reports Rise In Earnings, Assets, And Income In 2023, Prepares For Further Strategic Growth In Coming Year

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



GEMXX Corporation is a Las Vegas-based jewelry maker developing its strategic gold metal and ammolite gemstone from a unique mine-to-market product pipeline

Gold has enjoyed record high prices during a“roaring 2023” run, and price fluctuations surrounding those highs have failed to deter optimism that demand for the precious metal may remain during the coming year

GEMXX is the only publicly traded ammolite gemstone company in the world, and plans to expand its gemstone and jewelry production by 300 percent next year The company reported upbeat earnings and no long-term debt in its recent Q2 financial statement

With the close of its 2023 mining test season, mine-to-market jewelry enterprise

GEMXX (OTC: GEMZ)

is celebrating positive outcomes from its mine assessment, debt management practices, and revenue operations, as it prepares for further growth in 2024. GEMXX reported upbeat earnings during its Q2 statement published Nov. 21, stating that its account receivables rose from $701,252 to $1.3 million YOY, total assets increased to $20.1 million, and net income grew from $132,842 to $212,526 - all while maintaining no long-term debt ( ). The company is led by an executive team with over 160 years of combined experience in the market, and gold's continued demand strength has provided GEMXX's leadership with encouragement as it pursues its long-term strategy.

The company is planning to expand its ammolite gemstone and jewelry production by 300 percent next year, with expectations of supplying $5.5 million worth of ammolite jewelry through GEMXX's shopping channel division. The ammolite gems are derived from the fossilized shells of ammonites, a group of...

