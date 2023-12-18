How Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) CNM-Au8(R) Takes Advantage Of Gold Nanocrystals To Target Neurodegenerative Disorders

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Clene, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates clean-surfaced, catalytically active nanocrystals that directly modulate biological systems, including the central nervous system, by improving mitochondrial health

The company's lead investigational candidate, CNM-Au8(R), is currently in development as a disease-modifying treatment for people living with specific types of neurodegenerative disorders (“ND”), namely amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (“ALS”), Parkinson's Disease, and multiple sclerosis (“MS”)

Neurodegenerative disorders are characterized by neurodegeneration – the progressive loss of neuron structure, neuronal functions, and finally, the neurons themselves Nanotherapeutics are in development to stop or reverse neurodegeneration using novel approaches to address the mitochondrial deficits and bioenergetic crises common to these neurodegenerative diseases

Also known simply as nerve cells, neurons are central to most – if not all – of the body's normal functions, from breathing and talking to eating, thinking, and walking ( ). They support these activities by sending and receiving information between the brain and muscles, and are also responsible for receiving sensory input from the external environment and relaying that information to the brain.

As crucial as neurons are, they are not immortal. Like all other cells in the body, nerve cells undergo apoptosis, which is the programmed process by which body cells die. Apoptosis helps remove surplus, aged, damaged, or unwanted cells. However, in some cases, apoptosis becomes dysregulated, leading...

