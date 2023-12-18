(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Eloro Resources (TSX.V: ELO) (OTCQX: ELRRF) (FSE: P2QM) ,

a leading exploration and mine development company, is reporting on the first assay results from five of the 11 drill holes in its current definition drill program at the Iska Iska silver-tin polymetallic project, which is situated in southwestern Bolivia. According to the announcement, the drill hole results are“most encouraging” because they demonstrate

substantive higher-grade intervals, especially for silver,

in the potential starter pit mineral resource area, which may now be potentially upgraded and expanded.

The definition diamond drill program is focused on upgrading and expanding the higher-grade Polymetallic (“Ag-Zn-Pb”) Domain Type inferred mineral resource.“These latest drill hole results are very encouraging,” said Eloro Resources CEO Tom Larsen in the press release.“They demonstrate substantive higher-grade intervals, especially for silver, in the potential starter pit mineral resource area that may now be potentially upgraded and expanded. Significant tin is present in several holes with grades up to 0.5%, highlighting the chances to expand and increase the grade of the tin resource, which is a high priority exploration target in 2024. As we expected, the higher-grade silver and tin intercepts from this definition drill program are demonstrating selective higher-grade metal zonation within the starter pit area and the Tin ('Sn-Ag-Pb') domain. We expect to release results from the six remaining definition drill holes in the first part of January 2024, concluding our first phase infill definition drilling program aimed to enhance grade and expand tonnage in the Santa Barbara starter pit area.”

About Eloro Resources Ltd.

Eloro is an exploration and mine-development company with a portfolio of gold and base-metal properties in Bolivia, Peru and Quebec. Eloro has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the highly prospective Iska Iska Property, which can be classified as a polymetallic epithermal-porphyry complex, a significant mineral deposit type in the Potosi Department in southern Bolivia. A recent NI 43-101 technical report on Iska Iska, which was completed by Micon International Limited, is available on Eloro's website and under its filings on SEDAR. Iska Iska is a road-accessible, royalty-free property. Eloro also owns an 82% interest in the La Victoria Gold/Silver Project, located in the north-central mineral belt of Peru, some 50 kilometers south of the Lagunas Norte Gold Mine and Pan American Silver's La Arena Gold Mine. For more information about the company, visit

