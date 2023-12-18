Hamas To Israeli Forces: Too Late, Mission Accomplished!

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

The Ministry of Health in Gaza said the death toll from the Israeli aggression rose to 19,453, while the number of injured reached 52,286.

The ministry's spokesperson, Ashraf Al-Qudra, said on Monday that the Israeli forces committed 16 massacres and genocide crimes in the Gaza Strip in the past hours, bombing the Nasser Medical Complex and killing the child Donia Abu Mohsen on a treatment bed.

He said 151 deaths and 313 injuries arrived at hospitals in the past hours, mainly from the massacres by the Israeli forces in Jabalia. He said many victims were still under the rubble and on the roads.

Al-Qudra also said in a press conference:“We urgently need the 5,000 injured to leave for treatment abroad before it is too late.” He said the mechanism for the injured to leave the Strip for treatment abroad was a weapon for the Israeli forces to kill the wounded. He called on the authorities to provide an effective mechanism to save the wounded.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said its crews received 4,301 trucks of humanitarian aid from Egypt through the Rafah crossing from 21 October to 16 December. The trucks had food, water, relief aid, medical supplies, and medicines.

The organization said its share of trucks was 2,746 trucks, distributed to displacement centers, host families, residential communities, and relevant parties. It also sent 310 trucks to northern Gaza during the humanitarian truce.

It said 1,555 trucks went to the United Nations Relief and Works Organization for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and other relief institutions.

On the ground, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, said its fighters detonated an anti-personnel device,“Ra'ad”, by an Israeli force inside a building in Beit Lahia, then targeted it with an“Al-Yassin TPG” missile and killed all members of the force.

The Brigades said they destroyed an Israeli troop carrier and a D-9 military bulldozer with two“Al-Yassin 105” shells in Beit Lahia and also detonated several anti-personnel devices among the Israeli soldiers who tried to rescue the injured.

They said they clashed with the Israeli soldiers with machine guns, and confirmed they had killed and wounded everyone in the truck.

The Al-Qassam Brigades posted a video of one of the tunnels, showing Israeli forces, and said:“You arrived late, the mission was accomplished.”

On Sunday, the Israeli army said it had found the largest Hamas tunnel, made of concrete and iron, and designed to transport fighters' cars from the Gaza Strip to the border, during the war against the Strip.

New scenes released by Hamas showed the battles in Gaza City between the Al-Qassam Brigades and the Israeli army. The Al-Qassam fighters targeted the Israeli vehicles and soldiers with“Al-Yassin 105” missiles. The scenes showed the Israeli army retreating with its damaged tanks and treating injured officers and soldiers.

Moreover, Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, published a video of its fighters bombing Israeli military crowds in the front lines in the center and east of Khan Yunis with mortar shells.

The Israeli occupation announced the killing of two more soldiers in battles in the north and south of the Gaza Strip, bringing the announced number of those killed on Monday to 7 officers and soldiers.