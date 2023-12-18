Lerner Publishing Group Acquires Gecko Press

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Gecko Press Associate Publisher and Nearly 200 Gecko Press Books Find a New Home at Lerner Publishing Group

Minneapolis, Minnesota, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lerner Publishing Group announced today the acquisition of Gecko Press , an award-winning, internationally-focused publisher based in Wellington, New Zealand. Gecko Press specializes in distinct and well-reviewed picture books, board books and chapter books for children. With hand-picked titles by some of the best writers and illustrators in the world, Gecko Press publishes books of good heart and strong character, excellent in story, illustration, and design. Gecko Press will operate as an international imprint of Lerner Publishing Group after being distributed in the United States by Lerner Publisher Services for 13 years.

As part of Lerner, Gecko Press will launch 18-20 new titles in 2024 with future seasons in planning. Current Gecko Press Associate Publisher Rachel Lawson will oversee acquisitions at Lerner as the new Publisher-at-Large, Gecko Press. Founder and CEO Julia Marshall will continue in a consulting role.

“Lerner Publishing Group is the best home and now the future of Gecko Press,” said Julia Marshall, publisher and CEO of Gecko Press.“Lerner is an independent company with great vision and integrity and with Rachel Lawson at the helm, Gecko Press will continue its brand of curiously good international books for children.”

“Gecko Press is known around the world for the award-winning, unique, and beautifully designed children's books. Those of us who know Julia know what a special person she is and we know she has an incredible eye for a good book. We are honored to continue her vision with Rachel as Gecko Press publisher,” said Adam Lerner, publisher and CEO of Lerner Publishing Group.

Lerner will take over all fulfillment, customer service, and general publishing and business management for Gecko Press in all territories, effective January 1, 2024, from Lerner's headquarters in the United States. Acquisitions will remain based in New Zealand. Sales and distribution partnerships with Bounce (United Kingdom) and Walker Books (Australia and New Zealand) will continue.

Gecko Press Awards and Accolades:

Best Children's Publisher of the Year in Oceania at Bologna International Children's Bookfair 2013

New Zealand Publisher of the Year 2017

New Zealand Thorpe-Bowker Publisher of the Year 2008; Runner up 2010; Finalist 2011; Finalist 2012

Creative Gold Wellington Regional Business Gold Awards Finalist 2009; Winner 2010

New York Times Best Illustrated Books, Notable Books, and Starred Reviews

About Lerner Publishing GroupTM

Lerner Publishing Group TM creates high-quality fiction and nonfiction for children and young adults. Founded in 1959, Lerner Publishing Group is one of the nation's largest independent children's book publishers with fifteen imprints and divisions: Carolrhoda Books®, Carolrhoda Lab®, Darby CreekTM, ediciones Lerner, First Avenue EditionsTM, Gecko Press, Graphic UniverseTM, Kar-Ben Publishing®, Lerner Publications, LernerClassroomTM, Lerner DigitalTM, Millbrook PressTM, Twenty-First Century BooksTM, Zest BooksTM, and Lerner Publisher ServicesTM. For more information, visit or call 800-328-4929.



About Gecko Press

Gecko Press is an independent, international publisher of curiously good children's books, based in Wellington, New Zealand. Founded in 2005, Gecko Press hand-picks books by some of the best writers and illustrators in the world-books of good heart and strong character, excellent in story, illustration and design. Gecko Press prides itself on good production-design, paper, bindings, covers-and on trying to make each book the best it can be. Gecko Press books are sold throughout the English-speaking world, in print and digital editions.

