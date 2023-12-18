XYO, Proof-Of-Origin Network, To Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's pioneer cryptocurrency trading platform, has list XYO on December 15th, 2023 11:00 (UTC). For all CoinW users, the XYO trading pair has been officially available for trading starting from December 15th, 2023 11:00 (UTC), in the Innovation Zone. To celebrate the listing of XYO, the XYO Rewards Quartet with $5,000 Prize Pool is unveiled.







The XYO Network

The XYO system provides an entry point into a protocol of connected devices that provides high certainty on location data through a chain of cryptographic proofs. Users are able to issue 3 transactions, called“queries,” in order to retrieve a piece of location data on any blockchain platform possessing smart contract functionality.

The XYO Network has four primary components: Sentinels (The Data Gatherers), Bridges (The Data Relayers), Archivists (The Data Storers), and Diviners (The Answer Aggregators). Sentinels gather location information via sensors, radios, and other means. Bridges take this data from Sentinels and provide them to Archivists. Archivists store this information for Diviners to analyze. Diviners analyze location heuristics from Archivists in order to generate answers to queries and assign accuracy scores to them. Diviners then relay these answers back into a smart contract (thusly, Diviners serve as oracles). The accuracy score, named the Origin Chain Score, is determined through a set of zero-knowledge proofs known as a Proof of Origin Chain. This chain guarantees two or more pieces of data originated from the same source without revealing any underlying information. Each component along the query's path generates its own Proof of Origin that is then chained to each component it relays data to. Proof of Origin is a novel formulation that builds a chain of cryptographic guarantees along a path of relayers in the network in order to offer high confidence of real world data.

XYO Ecosytem

XYO is the ecosystem token of the XYO protocol, which is a set of blockchain standards and established rules for both the XYO ecosystem, and the structured data within it. The protocol provides a cohesive blend of sovereignty, permanence, and provenance for all technologies built on the XYO Platform. This creates a seamless, interoperable data transfer XYO Ecosystem.

Using the transparent ERC-20 Token contract, the XYO Tokens are portable, standardized, and transparent. These features also make XYO an oracle connecting different data sets irrespective of their origin with smart contracts and other uses. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation.

About XYO

XYO built an infinitely scalable layer connecting the real world and Web2 with Web3 to create the new internet. The new XYO technology creates sovereign data into modules in a tangle, allowing for unlimited speed / transactions per second, small loads on small devices (IoT) and at the same time seamlessly connects Web2 and Web3. For more information on XYO, please visit the official website .