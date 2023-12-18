Brian Redman's Targa Sixty Six Homestead-Miami Speedway Event To Take Place February 16-18 2024 - Registration Now Open

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Your host. The legend himself. Brian Redman

Historic and modern cars are all welcome

Driver. James Davison

Join racing legend Brian Redman and friends for fun in the Florida sun. February 16-18 2024. High Speed Track Event.

- Bill Auberlen: IMSA's winningest driverHOMESTEAD, FLORIDA, USA, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- TARGA SIXTY SIX - FUN IN THE FLORIDA SUN. FEBRUARY 16-18.2024.Registration is officially open for Targa Sixty Six 2024 at Homestead Miami Speedway.Following on from a wonderful event at The Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Targa returns to Homestead-MiamiSpeedway to kick off the 2024 season!Founded in 1991 the the legendary championship winning race driver Brian Redman. Targa Sixty Six celebrates 33 years of quality track time, amazing cars andwonderful camaraderie in South Florida.No racing license required. Road and Race, Historic and Modern cars are all welcome.For those not familiar with Targa below are a few important points.* Registration includes driving privileges for entrant and one IMMEDIATE family member.* Entrants may attend with more than one car for the same entry fee.* Each group has 4 X 30 minute sessions per day, Friday, Saturday & Sunday.* Catered lunch for two each day is included.* For those new to track driving, instruction, if required, is available at no extra cost.* 3 run groups based on car/drivers speed and experience level.* Vintage, Historic and Modern cars accepted, both race and street cars, open wheel or closed.Homestead-Miami Speedway-Large paved paddock.-Garages.-Easy access by transporter only 90 minutes south of Palm Beach International Raceway and right at thesouthern end of the Florida Turnpike.-Close proximity to Miami International airport.-Large hospitality suite above Victory Circle and pit lane.-Quality hotels less than 2 miles from the track.Located in the tropics, Miami Homestead Speedway offers an excellent climate for racing year-round, with coolwinters and little precipitation in February.The 2.21-mile (3) road course at Homestead–Miami Speedway starts in the 2-degree banked frontstretch and snakes in the infield of the oval track with a total of 15 turns.If you have any questions at all about being a part of Targa please don't hesitate to contact James Redman Event Manager....phone: 772-713-7322images downforcemedia

