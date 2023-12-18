Toobit Unveils Listing Of Avante (AXT) Token For Spot Trading On December 26, 2023

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire )





Toobit, a leading cryptocurrency exchange platform, is excited to announce the listing of Avante (AXT) for spot trading, commencing on December 26, 2023, at 9 AM UTC.

Avante: Transforming Financial Payment Networks

Avante, the first decentralized crypto token building its own network of stores worldwide, presents a revolutionary financial payment network. It reconstructs traditional payment stacks on the blockchain, employing a basket of fiat-pegged stablecoins stabilized by its reserve currency, AXT. This approach facilitates programmable payments and advances open financial infrastructure development.

Building a Decentralized Ecosystem for Global Commerce

Avante's primary goal is to establish a decentralized network of e-commerce stores across the globe that exclusively accept payments in its native token. The cryptocurrency payment model provides a cost-effective, faster, and secure alternative to conventional payment methods, aiming to transform the future of commerce and payments.

AXT Token: Revolutionizing Payment Efficiency

The AXT token, developed on the Binance Smart Chain, addresses the inefficiencies of traditional payment methods. Avante integrates blockchain technology into payment infrastructure, enabling seamless, secure, and cost-effective peer-to-peer transactions. The introduction of Avante tokens is set to redefine financial landscapes by offering a cheaper, faster, and more secure payment alternative.

The inclusion of Avante (AXT) on Toobit's platform underscores the commitment to providing users access to innovative cryptocurrencies. This addition enriches Toobit's comprehensive array of digital assets, empowering users to engage with promising tokens that drive the evolution of financial systems. For more information on the upcoming listing of AXT on Toobit's platform, visit Toobit's official website .

About Toobit:

Toobit is committed to providing a secure and user-friendly environment for trading a diverse range of digital assets. Toobit offers a range of trading options, including futures contract trading, spot trading, OTC, and various other modes. Since the platform's inception, its primary focus has been on guaranteeing transparent and fair transactions while ensuring ample market depth and liquidity. Continuously expanding its offerings, Toobit is dedicated to catering to the ever-evolving needs of the cryptocurrency community.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Yvonne Z.

Email: ...

Website: