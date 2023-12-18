French Embassy In Doha Opens New Visa Center

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The French Embassy in Doha has announced the relocation of its visa application center to a new location.

The embassy stated that visa applications for France should now be submitted to the following address: Al Nuaimi Building, Old Airport, Zone 45, near Umm Ghuwailina Metro Station.

The embassy noted that those wishing to apply for a visa should kindly schedule an appointment from Sunday to Thursday, between 9 AM and 4 PM, through the embassy's website at .

During his visit to the new visa center, the Ambassador of the French Republic to the State of Qatar Jean-Baptiste Faivre said that in the context of the strategic relations between France and Qatar, the French Embassy is committed to providing the highest level of services to visa applicants and facilitating the travel of Qataris and residents to France.

