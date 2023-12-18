AAM Showcases Carbon Neutral Vehicles At Expo 2023 Doha

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Al Abdulghani Motors (AAM) is displaying a collection of carbon neutral vehicles that provide sustainable electric and hybrid solutions with modern design at its pavilion at Expo Doha 2023, a statement said.

AAM inaugurated its pavilion recently under the patronage and in the presence of HE the Minister of Transport Jassim bin Saif al-Sulaiti alongside Expo 2023 Doha commissioner general ambassador Badr bin Omar al-Dafa, secretary general Mohammed Ali al-Khoury, Japanese ambassador Satoshi Maeda and other dignitaries.

On display are Toyota BZ4X, Lexus UX 300e, Toyota Crown. The BZ4X electric car, known for its exceptional performance and innovative design, is widely regarded as one of the top electric cars on the market, thanks to its powerful electric motor that delivers incredible driving power and a range of up to 415km on a single charge, it was explained.

Lexus UX 300e is the company's first car to exclusively utilise an electric propulsion system. The vehicle is powered by a front-axle electric motor with a capacity of 150 kilowatts (204hp), which is supplied with electricity from a 54.3 kilowatt-hour battery. In addition to its modern design, the car stands out for its luxurious features and advanced safety technologies.

The Toyota Crown, which has always been a pioneering vehicle throughout its previous 15 generations, has been redesigned in a way that reflects the needs and wants of the era.

Abdulghani Nasser al-Abdulghani, CEO of AAM, said:“We are delighted to participate in Expo Doha 2023, as it provides an excellent opportunity to showcase the latest technologies and sustainable products and to highlight our capabilities and experience in providing the best mobility solutions."

