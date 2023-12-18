KTH Breaks New Ground In Science Using AMD EPYCTM Cpus And AMD Instincttm Gpus

(MENAFN- 3BL) High-performance computing (HPC) is increasingly important for scientific research. The more processing power researchers can deploy, the more discoveries they can potentially make.

Universities around the world are investing in HPC, and one of the leading research institutions utilizing this technology is the KTH Royal Institute of Technology (KTH) in Sweden. When KTH procured new supercomputing resources to enhance its HPC services for the needs of Swedish and European research communities, an HPE Cray EX cluster powered by AMD EPYCTM processors and AMD InstinctTM GPUs offered exceptional performance per watt with consumption of about half the power compared to competitive offerings. KTH areas of research include climate prediction, sustainable sea transport and biomolecular modeling.

Read the case study

Originally published in AMD 2022-23 Corporate Responsibility Report