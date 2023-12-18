Earthquake Today: 5.5 Magnitude Quake Jolts Kargil-Ladakh

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "The National Center for Seismology has informed that an Earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale jolted Kargil-Ladakh today. According to the official statement, the earthquake occurred on Monday 18 December at 3.48pm.\"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.5, Occurred on 18-12-2023, 15:48:53 IST, Lat: 33.41 & Long: 76.70, Depth: 10 Km ,Region: Kargil Ladakh, India,\" says National Center for Seismology.
