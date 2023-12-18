Parliament Ruckus: 33 Mps Suspended From Lok Sabha. Check Full List

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Amid the constant protest by the MPs over the parliament security breach, a total thirty three Opposition MPs in Lok Sabha were suspended for the rest of the winter session for“misconduct” and not obeying the directions of the Chair Read: 20 INDIA Bloc MPs submit notices, seek discussion on Parliament breach today | 5 pointsOut of the total parliamentarians suspended on Friday, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla suspended 33 Opposition MPs, including Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. These leaders were suspended for displaying placards inside the House while protesting against the ruling party over the security breach. The MPs were also demanding a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the matter. Here is the list of total thirty MPs suspended from the Lok SabhaIn addition to Lok Sabha MPs, as many as 45 opposition members in Rajya Sabha were also suspended from the House on Monday. These leaders were suspended for their unruly behaviour and for disregarding the directions of the Chair MPs Pramod Tiwari, Jairam Ramesh, K C Venugopal Randeep Singh Surjewala, and Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav were among the opposition MPs suspended from the Rajya Sabha.

Out of the total Rajya Sabha MPs suspended on Monday, 34 were suspended for the remainder of the Winter session, whereas eleven have been directed to stay away from the House pending an inquiry report on their conduct by the Committee of Privileges.

