'I Don't Need Police Protection': Kerala Governor Takes To Kozhikode Streets, Refuses Police Escort

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan created dramatic scenes as he walked down the streets of Kozhikode amid the SFI protest. The Governor said that he did not need any police protection. A letter has been sent to DGP stating no one will accompany him. It is evident from the Governor's statement that he is provoking the SFI protestors by saying that those who want to do anything against me can do anything.



Before walking down the streets of Kozhikode, he spoke to the media and said "First thing to say with all the evidence, I may also remind you that I have been minister for state for home affairs in charge in full revision. Kerala police are the finest police in the country. I do not doubt it. they are the best police force in the country. every institution suffers from many problems, they may also suffer from some handicaps. But as a police force, they are the best in the country. So I do not think that I and anybody have any reason to complain against the police. Police are not at fault. the problem is the police are not allowed to discharge their duties. I will give u examples."





He continued, "There was violence at three places in Thiruvananthapuram. The first person who will give instructions to SFI not to come near me will be CM, because he knows the consequences if anybody touches me. Kannur district has suffered for decades. Who was the man behind the violence in Kannur? You know his history; how many murders were he involved in Kannur? The next is how the CM knows the people that I have nominated; they are different from those recommended by the vice-chancellor. The VC has shared the writing with them and he has not shared any list with anybody. What does it mean? that they are still interfering with the university.



"If the CM was speaking here, would they allow the black flag to be displayed here? Then they will have four eyes to remove it immediately. So, I do not need police protection, the CM can use the police. I am still saying they are the best force in the country, but they are not allowed to work. That is why I have decided to go and I have already sent a letter to the DGP saying that no one will accompany me. I don't need any protection," he added.

The Governor then went to Mittai Therivu and interacted with schoolchildren and people. He took selfies with the people and walked around 200 m from the SK Pottakkadu statue.