31 Opposition Mps, Including Congress Leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Suspended From Lok Sabha

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Amid escalating disruptions within the Lok Sabha, 31 opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) faced an unprecedented suspension for the remainder of the Winter Session. The decision to suspend these MPs was spearheaded by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi, a direct consequence of the persistent uproar created by opposition members regarding the breach of Parliament security on December 13.



Notably, this suspension list includes prominent figures such as Adhir Ranjan Choudhary, TR Balu, and Daya Nidhi Maran, sparking intense debates across political corridors.

The uproar erupted following a proposal by the Parliamentary Affairs Minister, escalating after continuous protests by opposition MPs, culminating in the Lok Sabha's adjournment for the day. This episode stands as a follow-up to the suspension of 13 Lok Sabha MPs and one Rajya Sabha MP on December 14, attributed to their reported "unruly conduct" within the Parliament premises.

Among those suspended from the Lok Sabha were Manickam Tagore, Kanimozhi, PR Natrajan, VK Sreekandan, Benny Bahanan, K Subramanyam, S Venkatesan, and Mohammad Jawed. The lone MP suspended from the Rajya Sabha was Trinamool Congress's Derek O'Brien, further intensifying the parliamentary impasse.

This sweeping suspension has ignited a fervent debate within the political sphere, with opinions sharply divided on the necessity and proportionality of such actions. While proponents of the suspension argue it's essential to maintain decorum and uphold parliamentary norms, critics decry it as an impediment to democratic expression and the opposition's fundamental role in governance.

