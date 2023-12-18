Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui Cries, Wants To Leave Show Over Ex-Girlfriend Ayesha Khan's Accusations

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The makers of 'Bigg Boss 17' released a new teaser on their official social media handle where Munawar Faruqui is seen getting emotional admits to leaving the reality TV show. Munawar and his ex-girlfriend Ayesha Khan have recently made headlines after the latter joined the competition as a wild card contender.

In the video, Munawar can be heard saying that Ayesha is accusing him of not telling her about his ex-girlfriend, but the truth is that he had told her about it. He says that he knows he has crushed someone's heart, and he is not happy about it and will go if Bigg Boss unlocks the door.

The video

He then asks the other participants if they believe he is a phony. "You have been seeing me for nine weeks. I am not fake. But I can't live here. I'm not going to cry any longer. I can no longer face her in the eyes."

Meanwhile, Munawar has frequently discussed his current relationship with Nazila on the show. He also said in an interview that he is very protective of his family, friends, and close ones. He explained why he chose to keep it a secret for so long and that he had barred them from using social media.



He stated that after doing this show he has grown more vocal and expressive and felt compelled to be truthful with those that care about him. For the past six months, he has been in a relationship with Nazila. "I felt compelled to inform my loved ones," he said.