Koffee With Karan 8: Ajay Devgan Reveals Karan Johar As His Former 'Sworn Enemy'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The much-anticipated episode of 'Koffee With Karan 8,' is set to premiere at midnight on December 21, featuring the dynamic duo of Ajay Devgn and filmmaker Rohit Shetty. The recently dropped promo teases an engaging exchange filled with banter as the 'Singham' pair opens up about their on-screen dynamics and off-screen camaraderie.

In the latest sneak peek into 'Koffee With Karan 8,' Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty take a nostalgic trip down memory lane to the 90s, unraveling the layers of their enduring friendship and providing viewers with an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at their collaboration. The banter extends to discussions about their fellow actors, Ranveer Singh and Salman Khan.

During a light-hearted moment, Ajay Devgn shares a surprising revelation, disclosing that Karan Johar, the show's host, was once his 'sworn enemy' in the industry, leaving the usually articulate host momentarily speechless. Karan asked him, "Do you have a sworn enemy in the industry, if yes, then who"? to which Ajay replied, "Once upon a time, you."

The conversation shifts to the box office, with Rohit Shetty highlighting that Ajay and Salman Khan can often be found casually hanging out outside their vanity vans, irrespective of a film's blockbuster status.

Exploring the social scene, Ajay reveals that he seldom attends gatherings as he's no longer on guest lists, managing to stay unphotographed at airports by avoiding calling the paparazzi.



The episode also delves into their collaboration with Ranveer Singh, with Rohit addressing the actor's distinctive energy. When Karan asks Ajay about Ranveer Singh, "He is the complete opposite of you. Ajay, how do you handle that?” He replies, "I shut him up, or I shut my ears."

The rapid-fire segment unveils intriguing insights into Ranveer Singh, with Rohit Shetty shedding light on the actor's volatile nature. According to Shetty, Ranveer occasionally experiences meltdowns before challenging scenes and goes all out during wrap parties.

The ongoing season of 'Koffee With Karan' has become a topic of discussion, with each episode revealing captivating insights on the iconic Koffee couch. The premiere episode featured Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, while the last episode showcased the entertaining banter between Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur.

