'You'll Always Be Our Forever Captain': MI Fan's Heartfelt Tribute To Rohit Sharma Wins Hearts (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Rohit Sharma, who says that he was initially a bowler but has now become a better batsman, has achieved everything. He has led Mumbai Indians (MI) to become champions five times. He has won the Asia Cup 2023 for the Indian cricket team, and in the 2023 One Day World Cup, Rohit Sharma has shown outstanding performance. All players and all Indian fans were extremely happy. For IPL 2024, Rohit Sharma will not captain the Mumbai Indians (MI) team. Fans have raised their voice for him on social media, and there has also been a beautiful farewell for Rohit Sharma.

Rohit Sharma fans beautiful goodbye

Rohit Sharma, who is currently the captain for the Test series against South Africa, will be replaced by Hardik Pandya as the captain of Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024. Fans of Mumbai Indians have trolled Hardik Pandya on social media regarding this decision. Rohit has bid farewell gracefully, and it has become quite viral. Hardik Pandya, who has been a player for Mumbai Indians in the past, captained the Gujarat Titans for the last 2 years. This year, in 2024, he will captain the Mumbai Indians team.



Here are some of the other tweets which made the rounds on social media: