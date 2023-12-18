IPL 2024 Likely To Be Held From March 22 To End Of May: Report

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) IPL 2024 is on the horizon, with the tentative schedule locked in from 22nd March to the conclusion in late May

as per a report in Cricbuzz. Fans can expect a riveting season filled with high-stakes matches and outstanding cricketing performances. Save the dates for an the highly anticipated cricket extravaganza.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the official window for the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2024, scheduled from March 22 to the end of May. However, the exact dates are yet to be finalized due to the impending general elections in the country next summer. This decision, conveyed to the franchises ahead of the IPL auction in Dubai on December 19, has prompted various cricket boards to confirm the availability of their players.

Notably, the Australian, South African, Afghanistan, New Zealand, and West Indies boards have fully committed their players, with minimal or no conditions. In contrast, the boards of England, Ireland, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh have granted conditional approval. While most Australian players are expected to participate, Josh Hazlewood will join the league only in the first week of May. Cricket Australia (CA) has assured full availability, with exceptions for Hazlewood and those playing in the Sheffield Shield final.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has allowed its players to participate in the IPL unless unfit or with international duties. The availability of English players depends on the ECB's summer international program, specifically surrounding the Twenty20 World Cup. Some Bangladesh and Ireland players have received partial approval, while special permissions have been granted to individuals like Mustafizur Rahman and Joshua Little.

Concerns arise for Sri Lankan players due to the scheduled Test against Bangladesh from March 30 to April 3, but certain players, including Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Matheesha Pathirana, and Dushmantha Chameera, will be available for the entire IPL duration as they do not participate in the Test format.

Additionally, the BCB has conveyed that Taskin Ahmed and Md. Shoriful Islam, listed for the auction, will not be available for the IPL 2024 edition. Meanwhile, Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), Cricket West Indies (CWI), Cricket South Africa (CSA), New Zealand Cricket (NZC), and Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) have confirmed the availability of their players throughout the IPL.

