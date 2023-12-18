Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Hotel Room Rents In January Go Up 10 Times Ahead Of Inauguration

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As the eagerly anticipated inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya approaches on January 22, hotels in the city are experiencing a surge in demand, resulting in soaring room prices. The Ramprastha Hotel, situated at Naya Ghat, is fully booked, with prices reaching unprecedented levels. General category hotels, which traditionally charged between Rs 3000 and Rs 3500 per day, are now quoting rates as high as Rs 25,000 for January bookings. Luxury hotels, once priced at Rs 5000, now command a staggering Rs 50,000 per day, indicating a tenfold increase in just a month.

100 murals to 350 pillars: Amazing trivia about Ayodhya Ram Mandir

One notable example is Hotel Ramayan, located near National Highway Booth No. 4, where room rates have witnessed an exponential rise. A Superior Room, priced at Rs 7726 on December 17, now costs Rs 39,938 for a one-day booking in January. The tariff for a luxury suite room with breakfast has surged from Rs 23,598 to Rs 76,000 for the same period. Local residents recall that in the initial months of 2023, hotel rentals ranged from a minimum of Rs 5,000 to a maximum of Rs 15,000 (plus GST). The spike in prices is attributed to the upcoming Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony.

Advance Bookings at Unprecedented Rates

Hotel operators reveal that rooms have been booked at season rates for January, with general category hotels requiring an advance booking fee of Rs 25,000. This has created a scenario where securing a room in Ayodhya during January becomes nearly impossible for devotees. Some hotels, however, are not yet accepting advance bookings, intending to cater to requirements closer to the date.

Competition Fuels Price Surge

Anand Kumar, a guide for Ram devotees, explains that the awareness of limited availability during the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony has led to a surge in advance bookings, intensifying the competition and subsequently driving hotel prices higher. Travel agencies are also actively securing advance bookings in hotels for their clients. Dharamshalas are witnessing a similar trend, with advance bookings gaining momentum, albeit at more affordable rates ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 1500.

Holistic Accommodation Options

In response to the heightened demand, Ayodhya is making arrangements to accommodate visitors through various means. The city boasts approximately 170-175 hotels, 72 guest houses, and around 50 Dharamshalas. To further enhance accommodation options, arrangements have been made for over 400 paying guests and homestays.



The Holy Ayodhya App offers a convenient platform for booking homestays, providing a holistic approach to welcoming pilgrims and devotees throughout the year. Tourism officer RP Yadav encourages individuals to explore these diverse accommodation options as Ayodhya prepares to host visitors for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Heard of the Ramanandi sect that worships Lord Ram as a child?