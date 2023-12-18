Karnataka Govt Mandates Mask Policy For Citizens Above 60 Amid COVID Concerns

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Addressing the media in Kushala Nagar, Minister Gundu Rao emphasised the importance of these preventive measures in curbing the transmission of the virus. He assured the public that the health department would promptly release guidelines regarding this mandate to ensure a clear understanding of the new regulations.

Contrary to speculation, there is no ban on public celebrations. However, Minister Gundu Rao urged citizens to exercise caution and adhere to safety guidelines during gatherings.

Furthermore, Minister Gundu Rao disclosed that "the health department officials have been directed to intensify testing across Karnataka. All hospitals in the state have been put on standby, indicating the government's readiness to address any potential surge in COVID-19 cases." During the media briefing, he sought to allay fears regarding the coronavirus mutation.



He reassured the public that precautionary measures were discussed extensively in a recent round of meetings with health department officials. The technical advisory committee, led by Dr. Ravi, provided valuable suggestions for addressing the evolving situation. The key recommendation from the committee is the mandatory use of masks for individuals over 60 and those with underlying health conditions. The public is urged to stay informed, follow safety protocols, and contribute to collective efforts to mitigate the impact of the virus.