Consumer Products International Expands Services To Include Global Export Opportunities To All Continents

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Consumer Products International

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Consumer Products International (CPI), a renowned leader in launching and marketing products in the United States, has announced an expansion of its services to include international export capabilities to all continents - Asia, Africa, Europe, North America, South America, Australia, and Antarctica. This new venture aims to assist brands and manufacturers in navigating the complexities of global markets, offering a streamlined pathway to international success.CPI's comprehensive support includes powerful industry-specific broker connections and innovative marketing strategies. From initial client engagement to realizing full sales potential, CPI offers an all-encompassing suite of services, ensuring a seamless product launch.As a full-service agency, CPI allows clients to develop a close relationship with their account managers, actively participating in the creation of marketing and sales plans. This approach enables clients to focus on their core business, leaving the complexities of market navigation to CPI's experienced team.Boasting over 100 years of combined experience in distribution and retail markets, CPI's executive team offers unparalleled expertise. Known for its rapid market response, CPI leverages its network of Power Brokers to capitalize on market opportunities with unmatched speed.Once a product is successfully placed in the market, CPI's in-house marketing team provides promotional support and media capabilities, utilizing focused, cost-effective methods proven to enhance sales volume. CPI's PR and communications strategies deliver innovative sales and retail promotional opportunities efficiently and cost-effectively.With its expansion into export services, Consumer Products International is poised to revolutionize the way brands and manufacturers engage with the global market. This move not only reinforces CPI's commitment to its clients' growth but also establishes a new benchmark in international retail distribution.For more information about Consumer Products International and its upcoming initiatives, please visit consumerproductsintl .MORE ON CPI AND ITS FOUNDER Consumer Products International specializes in helping companies to launch and market new and existing products throughout the United States. CPI works closely with brand developers, manufacturers, and retail outlets to ensure a smooth transition from product launch through consumer purchase.Mitch Gould, the founder of CPI and IDM, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds.

Kayla Zadel

InDistribution Media

+1 5615440719

email us here