Website Closers Facilitates New Ownership For Popular Arts And Crafting Supplier Rolio Pigments

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Conquering the Sale of Your Business

This acquisition positions Rolio Pigments for continued success, promising a bright future as it continues to be a driving force in the Arts and Crafting market

- Cristina Van OstenTAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Rolio Pigments , a rising company that has redefined the world of pigments and crafting supplies, proudly announces its recent acquisition in a strategic deal facilitated by Website Closers . Started in 2018 in a small studio in Southern California, Rolio Pigments has rapidly grown into a prominent player in the Arts and Crafting community, earning accolades for its commitment to delivering vibrant and realistic pigment colors.Website Closers the world's largest Technology and Internet-focused Business Brokerage, worked behind the scenes to, make the transaction successful for both the buyer and the seller. Although the terms of the deal were not disclosed for confidentiality purposes, the owner confirmed that the company was sold within the asking price range.Spearheaded by Cristina Van Osten and Radu Coman, Rolio Pigments has become synonymous with quality and innovation in the pigment supply industry. The company's approach to curating the best products from around the world, combined with active engagement with artists locally and internationally, has positioned it as a go-to source for discerning creators seeking top-notch pigments.Liquid Pigments and Mica Powder stand out as Rolio Pigments' bestselling products, with Mica Powder widely praised for its applications in various crafting projects. From car paint and epoxy resin countertops to candle making and metallic slime, Rolio Pigments' offerings have fueled the creative endeavors of artists and crafters alike.Website Closers, a leading business brokerage firm, played a pivotal role in mediating the sale of Rolio Pigments. Doug Grindstaff and Lenny Farber led the sellside negotiations, ensuring a smooth transition for the sellers, while Brian Tumpane handled the buyside, contributing to the successful completion of the deal.Cristina expressed, "Lenny Farber and Doug Grindstaff at Website Closers exemplify the ideal team for anyone looking to sell or buy a business. Their professionalism, responsiveness, and extensive knowledge make them stand out in the industry. We truly appreciate their effort and support!"Doug Grindstaff, one of the brokers from Website Closers handling the sellside, commented on the uniqueness of Rolio Pigments in the market. He stated, "Rolio Pigments has set itself apart by consistently delivering on its promise of vibrant, high-quality pigments. The acquisition showcases the brand's value and its potential for further growth."Brian Tumpane, the buyside broker from Website Closers, highlighted the strategic significance of the acquisition. He said, "Rolio Pigments' success in the Arts and Crafting community makes it an exciting addition for the buyer. We anticipate continued growth and expansion as the brand enters this new chapter."This acquisition positions Rolio Pigments for continued success, promising a bright future as it continues to be a driving force in the Arts and Crafting market.Congratulations to all parties on this meaningful and successful transaction!Broker Contact:1) Doug Grindstaff...865-599-6588broker/doug-grindstaff2) Lenny Farber...516-581-5949broker/lenny-farber3) Brian Tumpane...847-224-5273broker/brian-tumpaneABOUT WEBSITE CLOSERSAs the world's largest Full Service Tech & Internet Mergers & Acquisitions Brokerage, Website Closers is dedicated to providing M&A Services to a wide range of private companies from as small as $1 Million to as large as $1 Billion across the globe, including Technology, Software, Internet, eCommerce, Amazon, and other Digital companies.

Jason Guerrettaz

Website Closers

+1 800-251-1559

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube