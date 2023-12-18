HANDS-ON PHYSICAL THERAPY UNITES PATIENTS AND STAFF IN SUCCESSFUL FOOD DRIVE AND TOYS FOR TOTES

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hands-On Physical Therapy Triumphs with Food Drive, Now Sets Sight on Toys for Tots Holiday Drive for Kids

- Dr. Konstantine Rizopoulos, Co-Founder Hands-On CompaniesASTORIA, NY, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Hands-On Physical Therapy celebrates the remarkable success of its recent food drive campaign, a venture that showcased the incredible community spirit and generosity of both patients and staff members. The initiative exceeded all expectations, collecting an impressive quantity of non-perishable food items and setting a new benchmark for future charitable activities.The enthusiastic participation of staff members was pivotal to the campaign, providing not only donations but also their time and efforts to manage the logistics of the drive. Their commitment to the cause was infectious, inspiring patients and community members alike to contribute beyond what was anticipated.Dr. Rizopoulos, co-founder of Hands-On Physical Therapy, shared his admiration for the team's dedication: "The success of our food drive is a direct reflection of the heartfelt commitment of our staff and the altruistic nature of our patients. Their combined efforts have filled our local food bank, at our Physical Therapy office at 3244 31st Stree in Astoria NY, with vital resources for our neighbors in need. As we look ahead to our annual Toys for Tots holiday drive, we are buoyed by this spirit of giving and aim to bring joy to hundreds of children in our community during the festive season."With the holiday spirit already in the air, Hands-On Physical Therapy is swiftly transitioning to its annual Toys for Tots holiday drive. This upcoming event aims to spread cheer and warmth by providing toys to hundreds of children in the area, reinforcing the organization's dedication to community support and engagement.The Hands-On Physical Therapy team extends their deepest thanks to every participant of the food drive and invites the community to join them in their next endeavor of bringing smiles to children's faces through the gift of toys.About Hands-On Physical Therapy:Hands-On Physical Therapy is not only dedicated to excellence in physical therapy and rehabilitation services but also committed to community involvement and outreach. The team at Hands-On Physical Therapy believes in the power of giving back and strives to create a positive impact in both the lives of their patients and the broader community.For more information on Hands-On Physical Therapy and how to get involved in the Toys for Tots holiday drive, please contact Dr. Rizopoulos at 718-626-2699.

