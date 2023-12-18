Knotions Magazine Celebrates The Beauty Of The Woodlands With A Supersized Issue

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A few of the designs in the Invitation-Only Issue

The Shade of the Tree Shawl in the Invitation-Only Issue

- Jody Richards, Knotions founderLAKEWOOD RANCH, FL, USA, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- There's nothing more magical than a leisurely walk through the woods as the season turns from fall to winter. As the trees shed their colorful leaves and blanket the ground in preparation for winter, it's the perfect time to grab a hat and scarf, bundle up, and take in the beauty before the world becomes a winter wonderland. And just in time for the seasonal transition, Knotions has released its December issue celebrating all things woodlands and leaves, giving crafters a selection of seasonal patterns to craft their own shawls, hats, socks, and more to warm up in the falling temperatures.For years, Knotions has set the standard in knitting and crocheting craftsmanship and design. Since launching its online magazine in Fall 2008, Knotions has featured hundreds of designers and patterns for crafters of all skill levels.Knotions' December issue delivers big fun and fashion for the season with more patterns than the publication has recently featured. While Knotions' issues typically share 2-5 themed patterns, the December issue is packed with 13 patterns from 12 exciting designers, all inspired by woodlands and leaves. Patterns in the December issue include shawls, cowls, hats, ponchos, socks, and neck warmers.In addition to offering more patterns, Knotions' December issue is also invitation-only, featuring designers from past issues hand-selected by Knotions founder Jody Richards. Designers include Janine Le Cras, who was featured in Knotions' first issue in Fall 2008, as well as other past favorites.“For 15 years, Knotions has been at the forefront of knitting and crocheting education, giving crafters of all ability levels the resources to hone their craft,” said Richards. "It only seems fitting, then, that in celebration of 15 years, we feature some of our favorite designers over the years. This issue will also pay homage to the changing seasons, celebrating everything warm and cozy with a theme perfect for this time of year-the woodlands and everything leaves.”Knotions proudly offers online patterns and tutorials at a la carte pricing to eager crafters where they are at and at whatever experience level fits their needs. Premium content is available in a monthly membership, where members receive the designs in all six editions of the magazine throughout the year. To celebrate the December Woodlands Issue, go visit this page to see the whole issue.To learn more about Knotions, please visit knotions .About KnotionsKnotions is a premier online knitting and crochet magazine that comes out six times per year, in February, April, June, September, November, and December. Knotions was founded by Jody Richards, a lifelong knitter, crocheter, tech editor, math geek, web developer, and MS fighter to bring joy to like-minded people and help others craft smarter. The website features online patterns and tutorials for crafters at all levels. Every pattern is tech edited before being published and support is offered for all patterns where needed.

Jody M Richards

Knotions Magazine

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Knotions Invitation-Only Issue