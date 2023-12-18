Voxy Aesthetics And Wellness Celebrates First Anniversary With Festive Voxy Holiday Soirée

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Voxy Holiday Soirée hosted by Voxy Aesthetics and Wellness. Photography by Pollari Productions.

Voxy Aesthetics and Wellness hosts an event to remember, supporting Dress for Success NWA, and celebrating the company's first anniversary with the public.

ROGERS, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Voxy Aesthetics and Wellness in Rogers, Arkansas celebrated their first anniversary with a community-driven holiday event. The Voxy Holiday Soirée, held on December 10, 2023, took place at Fox Trail Distillery where attendees were welcomed to immerse themselves in various activities designed to highlight self-care, well-being and local shopping while embracing the festive season. Guests dressed in their favorite holiday attire and reveled in a variety of experiences curated to engage attendees.

The event's pop-up holiday market included an array of local vendors renowned for their unique Christmas gift finds, such as Semi Charmed Wife, SOHO, Burn Bootcamp, Project Lean Nation, Feather Fox, Hint of Mud Ceramics, artist Alex Bodish, floral designs by Lisa Easterling, Topanga Scents, Voxy Aesthetics and Wellness, and Dry Bar. The evening exemplified the importance of championing small businesses and amplifying the spirit of giving in northwest Arkansas.

While the celebration brought together the community in a bid to celebrate and encourage commerce, its philanthropic focus was not lost. Voxy Aesthetics and Wellness partnered with Dress for Success Northwest Arkansas , a nonprofit organization with a commitment to making a positive impact within the local community. Guests were encouraged to donate professional women's clothing items to benefit local women seeking employment opportunities. Paige Babcock from Dress for Success was present to receive the donations and ensure they were delivered to those in need.

The event featured a wide range of captivating experiences including seasonal cocktails, live music, and heartfelt toasts in honor of the joyous season. After indulging in tastings of small-batch spirits during a guided tour of Fox Trail Distillery, attendees had the opportunity to try exclusive holiday discounts on Voxy treatments and skincare, prioritizing self-care and love during the festive time.

Adrienne Easterling, PA-C, founder at Voxy Aesthetics and Wellness, expressed her gratitude to the guests who have been an integral part of the remarkable journey throughout the year. She commended the growth of the Voxy family and emphasized the team's unwavering dedication to exceeding client expectations, shaping services based on valuable feedback. Easterling's heartfelt message conveyed appreciation for the loyal clients, dedicated team, and the community that has wholeheartedly embraced the Voxy vision.

“I can't believe it's been a year since we kicked off this incredible journey. What a ride! From our humble beginnings with just two of us to now, where our amazing team blows me away every single day. Watching our team evolve and grow into a powerhouse of talent fills me with immense pride. Each member brings something special to the table, shaping Voxy into a vibrant space that feels like home. Our Voxy family has flourished beyond my wildest dreams. Over 1000 rewards members and 600 VIPs – the community's trust and loyalty fuel our passion and commitment. Thank you for making Voxy more than a business; you've made it a family.

We've been on a constant journey of evolution, shaping our services based on your valuable feedback. Our aim is not just to meet your expectations but to exceed them at every turn. As I take a moment to reflect on this incredible year, my heart is full of gratitude. To our dedicated team, our wonderful clients, and everyone who has embraced the Voxy vision – thank you. I can't wait to see what the future holds as we continue to push the boundaries of excellence,” says Adrienne Easterling, PA-C, founder at Voxy Aesthetics and Wellness.

The success of the event was made possible by the contributions of various vendors who added their own touch of excellence to the evening. With the Juice Band providing lively music and Dancenhance setting up a party dance floor, guests were able to enjoy themselves fully as they danced the night away. McAlister's, Taste of Chocolate, and Shelby Lynn's Cake Shoppe tantalized taste buds with various offerings, completing the culinary experience for guests.

The Voxy Holiday Soirée was a testament to the power of celebrating accomplishments, fostering a collective spirit, and celebrating with the community. As Voxy Aesthetics and Wellness surpasses its one-year milestone, the company eagerly looks towards the future with determination to continue redefining self-love, well-being and providing unforgettable experiences for all.

Event photography by Pollari Productions.

About: Voxy Aesthetics and Wellness is a boutique skin and wellness clinic dedicated to helping people feel good from the inside and out nestled in the Ozark Mountains region in Rogers, Arkansas, USA, on a mission to help individuals become the best versions of themselves. Recognized as a premier destination for those seeking innovative and personalized aesthetic and wellness solutions, the core purpose is to assist people in attaining a harmonious and confident sense of well-being, encompassing not just external appearances but inner vitality too. By combining their expertise in medical aesthetics with their commitment to wellness, Voxy Aesthetics and Wellness delivers a unique and integrative approach to beauty and self-care.

With a strong focus on holistic well-being, Voxy Aesthetics and Wellness offers a comprehensive range of wellness services to complement their renowned aesthetic solutions. They understand that true beauty comes from within and believe that optimal wellness is essential for a healthy and vibrant appearance and lifestyle. Voxy's wellness services are designed to improve overall well-being by addressing hormonal imbalances, promoting cellular rejuvenation, optimizing nutrition, and providing personalized weight loss strategies.

The Voxy experience unfolds within a warm and inviting atmosphere, where they prioritize their clients' comfort and satisfaction above all else. Their dedicated team of highly-trained specialists remains unwaveringly committed to harnessing the latest advancements in the field, ensuring consistent, exceptional outcomes for their valued clients. Connect with Voxy Aesthetics and Wellness on Instagram @voxy_aesthetics and on Tiktok at @voxyeasthetics to stay updated on their innovative offerings and inspirational transformations.

