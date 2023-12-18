Hitcheck Awarded Additional Contract From US Air Force For Its Brain Health Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) HitCheck Gait Tracker for Brain Health will assist US Air Force to improve return-to-duty decisions during Airmen's recovery from concussion.

- Mike Piha, CEO/Co-Founder of HitCheck

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- HHITT, Inc. (dba HitCheck) announces it has been selected by AFWERX for a SBIR Phase I contract for HitCheck Gait Tracker for Brain Health focused on improving return-to-duty decisions for Airmen recovering from concussion. This will address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF). The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded and now on December 13, 2023, HitCheck will start its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.

“This SBIR Phase I contract from the Air Force is our fifth contract with the DoD, confirming that there is an important need to monitor, assess and manage brain health in the military,” said Mike Piha, CEO/Co-Founder of HitCheck.

“The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.”

About HitCheck

Drawing on decades of medical research, HitCheck takes standardized cognitive testing methods and translates them into short, simple mobile assessment tests that users can take immediately whenever and wherever a head injury is suspected. Each test measures a specific aspect of brain performance, such as coordination, memory, reaction time, executive function, etc. Once the test is complete, the technology captures important data, records and compares objective, quantitative results from prior performance, and highlights changes in brain functions that may require medical attention. HitCheck currently serves 500,000+ subscribers with customers in six countries including partnerships with Stanford University, Howard University, Baylor Scott & White Health, American Youth Football, Tennessee State Soccer Association and NFL Alumni Association. For more information on HitCheck visit: hitcheck or ....

About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit afresearchlab .

About AFWERX

As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 325 military, civilian and contractor personnel at six hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed 4,697 contracts worth more than $2.6 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: afwerx .

