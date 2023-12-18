ASE And EA Of West Michigan Merge

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TROY, Mich., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Employers Association of West Michigan (EA) will merge into the American Society of Employers (ASE) effective January 1, 2024. ASE, Michigan's largest employer association supporting its members with Everything HR , approved the merger December 8, 2023.

Both companies have been in existence for over 100 years – ASE began in 1902 and EA began in 1916 – and have risen side-by-side to the everyday challenges and have leaned on each other for decades while serving their members successfully across Michigan.

"We are excited about the opportunities this merger brings, and we are confident that it will enable us to better serve our members' evolving needs," stated Mary E. Corrado, ASE President & CEO. "With this merger, we have joined forces with another employer association that shares our values and vision for the future. Together, we will be able to expand our reach, enhance our offerings, and provide even greater value to our over 1,200 member organizations."

ASE, headquartered in Troy, will now have an office in Muskegon, which will be run by the current EA President & CEO, Lisa Sabourin. Lisa's new role will be Executive Vice President, West Michigan, ASE. This office will support ASE's west Michigan members with in-person roundtables, on-site training & development courses, and additional services.

"After 107 years, I am thrilled that not only will the legacy of EA continue, but this partnership will also enable us to support our members in thriving amidst the new challenges we face. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work with such proactive employers over the past 30 years, and now I am excited to forge new relationships with all members across the state," stated EA President and CEO, Lisa Sabourin.

The merger, effective January 1, 2024,

is an important milestone for both organizations. The merged

organization will operate under the name American Society of Employers (ASE).

About ASE

ASE is Michigan's trusted HR partner for Everything HR . ASE is a non-profit, membership organization – everything we do is based on the needs of members and to drive the success of their organizations. ASE strengthens organization's HR departments by offering member benefits and discounted services that span the entire employee lifecycle including recruitment, development, and retention while minimizing compliance risk. We provide our members guidance through new legislation and workplace issues. Learn more about ASE at .

About EA

The Employers Association of West Michigan (EA) provides organizations with the information and training they require and the direct help they request. Whether it is a one-time situation or time-consuming day-to-day concerns; employers need up-to-date, comprehensive, information. The EA provides this information and helps manage human talent so employers can stay abreast of pertinent business issues. Learn more at .

